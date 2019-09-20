HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Around the globe on Friday, people were marching, holding signs, and chanting to raise awareness about climate change.
In Connecticut, environmental activists gathered outside the state capitol in Hartford.
The peaceful protest called for elected leaders to take action and transition to a greener society.
A few hundred protestors attended the rally in Hartford, and delivered a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont, asking him to implement changes statewide.
Activists at Friday’s rally said the event is in part inspired by a Swedish teenager who recently sailed to the U.S. to talk about climate change.
They also say the event is to stress the urgency for action now.
"I think it’s so powerful to see so many people from so many different backgrounds come together on this,” said Sena Wazer, of Sunrise Connecticut.
Organizers said they want officials in each state to declare a climate emergency, recognizing the need for immediate action.
“Basically condemning humanity to the most devastating effects of climate change, the ones you see in the predictions that are simply, simply catastrophic,” said Mitchel Kvedar, of the Connecticut Peace and Solidarity Coalition.
He pointed to a recent UN study that said we have 11 years to address climate change.
If that doesn’t happen, we won’t be able to stop the effects, according to the study.
Rallies began earlier on Friday in Europe and Asia, and were also planned for all 50 states. Some companies also showed their support.
Employees at Amazon and other tech companies showed their support for the rallies, which urged people to walk out of work or school.
About 700 people attended the rally in Hartford, but others drew thousands.
The rallies focused on youths pushing for more eco-friendly policies.
Many organizers said they were inspired by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen who sailed to the U.S. this month to talk about the issue, but they also want adults to get involved.
“I’m going to keep doing this, this is my life, but also, like we need them to take action because I’m not old enough to get elected,” Wazer said.
Hugh Birdsall, who advocates for climate change education, agrees that students are more concerned about the issue than adults.
“They totally get it. They get the disinformation campaign, they get the apathy of adults, the complacency,” Birdsall said.
The UN is hosting a youth summer on climate change Saturday and one for government officials on Monday.
