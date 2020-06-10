ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Residents in Rocky Hill and many surrounding communities gathered at the Rocky Hill Green on Wednesday for a rally to support the Black Lives Matter Movement and to help end racial injustice.
The rally showed off a variety of support and concerns.
The crowd swelled to well over 300 as organizers prepared to lead the rally and march of the Silas Deane Highway. The march showed support for Black Lives Matter and to the end of racism and police brutality, as well as support for the town’s police department that has been in lock step with those it’s paid to protect.
“We wanted to be peaceful, we wanted to give gratitude to the cops from Rocky Hill because I’ve never felt threatened or scared by the cops of Rocky Hill,” said Joshua Gardner.
Local organizers are hoping these people will also show their support in November because they have been given the opportunity to register to vote.
“I think these two issues are closely tied. If you are at this rally, this action does not end with this rally. It comes with enacting progress and policies that will change the reason we are right here,” said Andrew Miano.
As well as marching up the Silas Deane to Glastonbury Avenue, protesters took a knee for eight minutes and 46 second in tribute to George Floyd.
