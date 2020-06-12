HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Over 100 clergy and members of the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance rallied together in Hartford on Friday.
The Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance gathered at Union Baptist Church at 10 a.m. and then walked to the Hartford Safety Complex before heading to City Hall.
Police reform was the big focus of the rally, as it has at all of these protests since George Floyd’s death. However, many said bad policing is just a symptom of broader problems, and there needs to be systemic change.
“We can't let this time pass this by and push this out any further,” said Democratic State Rep. Joshua Hall, saying the legislature needs to act now.
A police accountability task force released 20 recommendations this week, including banning chokeholds and neck restraints, requiring community oversight and body cameras for all departments, and ending so-called "broken windows" policing, or taking a tough approach on smaller infractions.
Other changes are broader, looking to change the culture of policing.
Gov. Ned Lamont wants police reform to be part of an upcoming special session.
“When it comes to police accountability, when it comes to giving people confidence that police are doing the right thing, I don’t want to wait,” he said.
At the protest on Friday, organizers had specific demands for Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and police officers.
Among them, a willingness to talk with the public about strengthening Hartford’s Civilian Police Review Board.
Protesters also wanted civilian involvement in upcoming union talks.
Reverend AJ Johnson, meanwhile, wants Lamont to declare racism a public health emergency, even starting an online petition. He says issues with police are just part of larger systemic problems.
“It happens in housing, where we live, it happens in healthcare, the services that we get, it happens clearly in education,” Johnson said.
Also on Friday, Bronin agreed to fly a ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag over City Hall. When asked, he said he has one over his house and supports flying one over “the people’s house.”
