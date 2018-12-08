Hundreds braved the cold to enjoy the fireworks and the parade at the Niantic Light Parade on Saturday night.
In its 30th year, the Niantic Light Parade is regarded as one of the largest and longest running light parade in Connecticut.
Complete with floats decorated and illuminated with thousands of lights, appearances by Santa and Mr. Claus, and singing and dancing, the holidays are made a lot brighter along the shoreline.
Throughout the year, the floats are crafted by teams of builders that spent hours and hours of hard work.
East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson said the community atmosphere is what makes the event most special.
“People put a lot of energy into the floats it’s homespun too,” said Nickerson.
For many along the shoreline, they said it’s a tradition they made for the holidays.
