HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds voiced their concerns during a large anti-toll rally in Hartford on the Saturday afternoon.
Capitol Police estimate 1,500 to 2,000 people showed up on the steps of the Capitol demanding lawmakers look for an alternative to the 50 tolls that are being proposed on Interstate 84, 91, 95 and the Merritt Parkway.
Channel 3 spoke with those in attendance of one of the largest rallies in the state called the event a ‘hail Mary,’ a last-ditch effort to stop tolls. But, Governor Lamont told Channel 3 he is not budging.
Chanting, signs, shirts, even the Christmas Grinch appeared to deliver a singular message: no tolls.
“We shouldn’t have tolls because it’s just spending our money,” said Watertown resident, Kayla Kacprzynski.
The rally attracted more than a thousand people, some of whom told Channel 3, they feel betrayed by Governor Lamont’s promise during the campaign to only toll tractor trailers.
Enfield Business Owner, Theresa Meyer told Channel 3, it’s in the messaging, too.
“They’re not even being honest with us about the tolls,” said Meyer.
After taking office, Lamont quickly reversed his position claiming the transportation system needs to be fixed and tolling everyone would bring $800 million to the state.
“If we don’t fix the transportation system, we’re going to have the next 20 years be like the last 20 years, which was not very good when it came to jobs and opportunity,” said Lamont in an interview with Channel 3 prior to the rally on Saturday.
Those opposed to the tolls told Channel 3 on Saturday alternatives need to be explored.
“If we truly need a new revenue source, and that’s a big if, we should use an existing source without the huge initial and ongoing overhead costs,” said New Hartford resident, Neil Tolhurst.
Although a final version of the bill has not yet been public, Democrats have offered concessions in which out-of-state drivers would pay 40% of the overall costs. While locals, particularly frequent commuters traveling through the tolls more than 40 times a month, would get discounts.
Democrats said the gas tax would drop by 5 cents in the concessions.
“They’re just band-aids, lipstick on a pig, if you look at it that way, and the basic idea is not good, and it’s built on a crumbling foundation that’s full of holes,” said Tolhurst.
No Tolls CT Founder and organizer of Saturday’s rally, Patrick Sasser, spoke to the crowd.
“We can’t afford more taxes and that’s really what tolls are, it’s another tax,” said Sasser.
Governor Lamont’s message to the protesters was blunt.
“Would you like us to study it some more? Would you like us not to do anything? Would you like us to borrow more money? Or would you like to have a user fee and have out-of-stater drivers pick up 40 percent of the tab? Just tell us what you’re for, not just what you’re against,” said Lamont.
The final bill with comprehensive details is expected to be released as soon as next week.
