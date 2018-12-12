NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – More than 200 people in New Britain are scrambling to find a warm place to sleep after an apartment fire has left them temporarily homeless.
The fire started at a complex at 950 Farmington Avenue.
The fire was contained to one apartment on the second floor, but there is smoke and water damage.
A woman jumped out of her window, but she is expected to be OK.
There are 107 units overall.
Some of the evacuees will be let in eventually, but it's unclear how many and how soon.
The Red Cross is helping all of the victims find a warm place to stay.
"Police officers came to each of the doors and started knocking and telling us, 'you need to get out' so we got our pets and grabbed our keys and basically ran out of the building. It was terrifying and my cat was scared too, but it was a really scary event, but I'm glad they actually came to our apartment to make sure they were actually all out," said Gabrielle Valles, a victim.
No injuries were reported.
There is no word on exactly how many people were displaced.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
