BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds of homeowners in Bristol are expected to push back on a plan to build apartments in town.
A special zoning commission meeting will be held on Monday night to hear from the developer and from neighbors who are against the plan.
People who live by Redstone Hill Road said they don’t want the neighborhood to change.
Homeowners concerns with the proposed complex are increased traffic, possible flooding, even overcrowded schools.
The developer claims the apartment complex would attract and retain young professionals.
Monday night’s meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Bristol Central High School.
A meeting was held two weeks ago, but due to a large crowd of people, it was postponed so it could be moved to the high school.
Channel 3 will continue to follow this story.
