HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The countdown continues to 2020 and hundreds of people are expected to celebrate the New Year tonight at First Night Hartford.
In its 31st year, First Night Hartford is a family friendly, alcohol free event that begins at 2 p.m. and will end at midnight with a spectacular firework display.
There are more than 20 events throughout the day including the grand ball drop, and performances by musicians and groups.
If you cannot make the fireworks display at midnight, there is also a show earlier in the day at 6 p.m.
80 Hartford Police Officers will be staffed to ensure the event runs safely and smoothly.
"We're working with our partners with Connecticut State Police, as well as East Hartford, trying to get [people] in as quickly and safely as possible, and out as quickly and safely as possible," said Lt. Paul Cicero.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $3 for kids 3-15, and free for kids 2 and under.
