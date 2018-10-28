Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford for a candlelight vigil honoring the victims in the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Police shut down busy Farmington Ave on Sunday night as hundreds of all different faiths gathered to pay homage to the 11 victims who fell victim when a suspect opened fire at the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday.
Eleven candles flickered on the brisk October evening while the names of the 11 victims were read aloud.
The Anti-Defamation League describes the tragedy no Saturday morning as the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in U.S. history.
Members of the crowd in West Hartford recognized this attack could have happened at any house of worship.
“While we work to prudently elevate security levels, we must not be intimidated into truncating our religious practice or supplementing our identity,” said National Vice President of regional Operations of the Anti-Defamation League, David Waren to the crowd.
“Our strength is our unabashed pride and the full exercise as Jews of our cherished rights and liberties.”
Members of the Congregation told Channel 3 they were overwhelmed by the crowd, but not surprised, and said that this is community.
