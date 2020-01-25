ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- Bagpipes rang as hundreds of first responders gathered this morning to pay respects to the Fire Marshal of Orange who was killed in a crash last Sunday.
A member of the Fire Department for more than thirty years, Tim Smith was transported from Cody-White Funeral Home, to the Holy Infant Church on the back of a fire engine on Sunday morning.
His fellow firefighters said he will be greatly missed.
"Tim was one of those unique guys. He had some interesting hobbies, his woodworking, spending time with his girls. He was just great," said Mark Amatrudo, Assistant Chief of the North Branford Fire Department.
During the wake and funeral, firefighters from neighboring areas were on call in case of an emergency.
"The community itself has come together really well to pay a tribute to Fire Marshal Smith. Actually, we ran out of room in the church," said Amatrudo.
Smith left a house fire and was driving in his vehicle when he was killed in a crash on Jan. 19 at Litchfield Turnpike in Woodbridge.
From Prospect, Smith was 56 and is survived by his two daughters, Hannah and Alexa.
A GoFundMe has been setup to help raise funds for the funeral costs.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.