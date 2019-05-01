HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Wednesday evening, hundreds of demonstrators clogged Hartford streets to protest what they call unfair and inhumane immigration policies.
May 1st is traditionally a day of protest around the world.
In Hartford, hundreds of demonstrators took small steps to send a very big and loud message.
Protestors constructed a human wall with paper, their bodies, and their voices.
It kept growing outside the federal building in Hartford.
It was a provocative but relatively quiet demonstration, but as a gigantic puppet meant to look like President Trump walked through the crowd, word spread.
All of a sudden, protestors destroyed the wall they had created and hit the streets.
Around 200 demonstrators marched for nearly three miles along Main Street from the federal building all the way to Heaven Skate Park and back.
Police scrambled to close down the road in front of and behind protestors.
Drivers honked, some out of support, others out of frustration.
“We are demanding elected officials to take action and do something to protect our communities,” said Constanza Segovia, a protestor.
Protestors say they are angry over Trump’s immigration policies. Many want to abolish ICE completely, while others want to lessen its impact.
Several advocacy groups organized the protest, but leaders say it’s vital that ordinary Americans stand up for what’s right.
“It’s very important because this is happening to regular people if we don’t stand up and do something, if we don’t call out the violence that is happening in our communities, nobody else will,” Segovia said.
The marchers understand some drivers were frustrated by the time and place of the protest, but they tell said people should get used to seeing these kinds of disruptive demonstrations until and unless immigration policies change dramatically.
“This is a great way to express our feelings with all the bad things that are going on in this country,” said John Lugo, a protestor.
Hartford police said although the march was disruptive, it was peaceful and no arrests were made.
