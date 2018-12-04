FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds of chickens died and a man was rescued from a chicken coop barn fire in Fairfield early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. at the two-story barn on Mine Hill Road.
Fire officials said the man rescued was not injured.
When crews arrived, they found the family outside of the nearby home. One person suffered a minor injury while trying to release chickens from the building that was on fire.
The homeowner said there were about 700 birds, ranging from chicks to adults, in the coop at the time of the fire.
Fire officials said there were between 50 and 100 outside the fire area in the yard when daylight broke.
The barn stored fuels and propane tanks as well, which led to the fire spreading quickly and the collapse of the second floor.
In addition to fire crews, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
