HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Volunteers prepared, packaged, and hand delivered hundreds of meals on Christmas Day to home-bound senior across Hartford County on Tuesday.
Running like a well-oiled machine, volunteers with the Salvation Army on Asylum Street in Hartford told Channel 3 that this is their most special holiday tradition.
The Salvation Army Holiday Meals program ensures hundreds of seniors get a warm, nutritious meal, as well as a friendly visit, on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
"We are in and out of here and have 700 meals prepped and out the door probably in 2-2.5 hours,” said Divisional Social Services Director for the Salvation Army, Brenda Downing.
One the meals are ready to go, volunteers head out to serve up some holiday cheer.
“We divide them up into what we call routes,” said volunteer Susan Wiley. “These are sort of geographical areas."
Channel 3 spoke with volunteers who said they believe serving meals to those in need is the best way to speak Christmas morning.
"It's the most beautiful thing in the world. I wouldn't want to do anything else but this,” said volunteer Warren Hardy.
For 11-year-old Niah, and 7-year-old Gigi, these young volunteers told Channel 3 what is best about their holiday tradition.
"We spread happiness to everybody!” said Niah.
"Giving hugs and singing songs with people!” said Gigi.
The Salvation Army told Channel 3 their goal is to help as many people as possible and continue the program year after year.
