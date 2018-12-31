HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- First Night Hartford kicked off on Monday afternoon for its 30th annual kid-friendly, alcohol-free event that draws crowds to ring in the New Year.
Although, rain is expected throughout the night, Channel 3 spoke with people who said it isn’t putting a damper on the festivities.
The festivities include train rides around Bushnell Park, horse drawn carriage rides, ice skating, and the Bushnell Park Carousel.
“I think it’s great that they do it for the families,” said Newington resident, Renee Guida.
“It brings people into Hartford and we get to do something different for the day.”
And amidst all the fun and excitement, Channel 3 spoke with people who said they were still mindful of their New Year’s resolutions.
“My New Year’s resolution is to take better care of ourselves, get healthier and eat more vegetables at dinner,” said Rocky Hill resident, Meghan Cancilliere.
The fun continues until midnight with live music and the final fireworks show.
