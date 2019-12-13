HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s truly the season for giving.
Hundreds of toys and gift cards were donated to the Village for Families and Children, which provides mental health and support services.
Christmas is still a few days weeks away, but the spirit of the holidays is in full swing.
At a Hartford church, all sorts of toys were being dropped off on Friday.
Meagan Farley and Anna Chiumento helped collect donations at Cigna.
“There’s a lot of need out there, but it’s heartwarming to see something like this and how much people put their hearts in the holidays,” Farley said.
This was the 58th annual toy drive by the Village and it’s mainly supported by corporations, but there is one special person who made this a labor of love.
“We had just had a baby and we couldn’t stand the thought of someone not having something to open on Christmas Day,” said Dana Misorsky.
Dana Misorsky collects donations from her very generous neighbors and friends. This year she was give $4,500.
After the toys are donated, they have to be sorted.
Timothy Green knows what it’s like. The Village helped his family and now he’s giving back. He helps deliver many of the gifts.
“Some don’t know or understand the hardships people go through,” Green said.
The Village, as it’s called, makes the holiday season brighter for many children who have mental health issues. Many are in foster care or adoption.
Last year, more than 2,500 children had presents to open on Christmas Day.
