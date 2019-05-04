HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds of girls participated in the first Girl Scouts of Connecticut bridging ceremony in Hartford on Saturday morning.
More than 250 Girl Scouts and their families crossed the Founders Bridge in Hartford on Saturday in a symbolic ceremony to represent the girls transitioning from one level of girl scouting to the next.
Channel 3 spoke with East Hartford Girl Scout, Zora Lebon, who described the importance of the day’s ceremony.
“It feels cool with like the little kids and the older kids like coming together and going across the bridge,” said Lebon.
Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO, Mary Barneby told Channel 3 that the moment is one of which the girls should be proud.
“It’s so special, it’s a tribute to the accomplishments they’ve made and their passion for being Girl Scouts. And for what they care about in terms of our mission to be girls of courage, confidence and character.”
The Girl Scouts said the moment shows their commitment to the organization.
“I think we get more opportunities as older girls because we have more responsibilities instead of like being younger, so we have to do a lot more,” said East Hartford Girl Scout, Isabela Rivera.
Girl Scout troop leader said after the success of Saturday’s event, the Girl Scouts of Connecticut said they will do it all again next year.
