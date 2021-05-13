OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut reached a milestone as kids ages 12 to 15 years old can now get vaccinated against COVID-19.
There were feelings of joy and relief at a vaccine site in Old Saybrook on Thursday afternoon.
Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera told Channel 3 earlier in the day that about 300 parents had already booked appointments for a free drive-thru clinic that’s being held at Old Saybrook Middle School Thursday.
There were 170,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine set aside specifically for local children between the ages of 12 and 15.
Children 12 and up can now get a Pfizer COVID vaccine. Here's where
“It’s awesome. I thought I would have to wait until my birthday in July when I turn 16 to get the shot, but I am really glad I was able to get it now,” said Anna Davis, of Old Lyme.
Her dad said Thursday afternoon that the line of cars was already wrapped around the block.
“It’s a relief. I think to not have to worry as much and we look forward to having the whole house ready to go, you know, vaccinated,” Anthony Davis said, adding that his daughter actually signed herself up to get vaccinated.
The Old Saybrook site is open to all eligible Connecticut kids throughout the state and their parents can also get the shot if they haven’t already.
Registration is required and can be done so by visiting vaccinatemykid.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.