TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Brutally cold temperatures outside sent some people in Torrington looking or a place to warm up.
The Torrington Community Soup Kitchen provided that and more for those who needed it most.
About 60 people were there for breakfast on Thursday morning.
Organizers said that's roughly 20 more than a typical morning.
Stuffed peppers were on the agenda for lunch, when they expected upwards of 120 people.
For dinner, there could be another 150.
They estimated a total of 300 people for the whole day on Thursday.
They said many of those people would simply want a place to warm up.
The soup kitchen handed out hand warmers, shoe warmers and other items. It said it received a number of requests for hats and gloves.
Lisa Hageman said she has been running the soup kitchen for the last 16 years. While she has a zero tolerance policy, she said she also has an open door to anyone who needs it.
"All I can say is my doors are open and everybody knows my number in the city, Torrington, in Litchfield County," Hageman said. "Just give me a call if you’re out there, I’ll come and get you, and get you into a warm place.”
The soup kitchen is open every day for three meals.
Its doors will be open until 9 p.m. on Thursday.
The Community Soup Kitchen of Torrington relies heavily on donations. There’s a need for cold weather gear, like hats and gloves.
They do have plenty of volunteers.
More information on the soup kitchen, as well as its Operation Overflow, can be found on its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.