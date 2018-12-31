Hundreds of pornographic images involving children were seized during the arrest of a Hamden man on Monday, police said.
Police arrested 58-year-old, Hamden resident, Anthony Deluise after police said they executed a search and seizure at his home on Sebec Street in July which revealed multiple media storage devices contained upwards of a thousand still image and movie files of suspected child pornography.
Police said the investigation into Deluise and his address began in January 2018. In July, police said they were granted an arrest warrant from Meriden Superior Court.
Deluise was charged with Possession of Child Pornography in the 1st Degree and released on a $25,000 bond. He is due in Meriden Superior Court on January 8th.
