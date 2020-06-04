NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – As loved ones said farewell to George Floyd during a memorial service, protesters lifted his name across the nation.
In Connecticut, demonstrators took their message on the road again, shutting down streets in Newington.
Ten days, ago, George Floyd’s death sparked a new wave of demonstrators for justice. It also forced America to closely examine racial injustice.
In Newington, emotions ran high as protesters look at what’s next in the Black Lives Matter movement.
In the quiet town of Newington, silence broke when tensions rose.
Frustrations spilled from the town green into the streets after demonstrators blocked intersections, taking their message for racial equality into the neighborhoods.
“It’s not people asking for special privileges, it’s just asking people to be treated like human beings,” said Ronald Bair Jr. of Newington.
Floyd’s death reignited the call for police reform and is now the man at the center of the Black Lives Matter moment.
As a memorial service was held to honor his life on Thursday, protesters did a sit-in to highlight his death. Between the speeches and chants, they asked officers to meet them at the table by taking a knee, which some did.
In ten days of protests, American demonstrators grabbed the world’s attentions. Now that they have it, they’re faced with what’s next.
“Come together, be the voice, and just continue to strive for change,” said Leslie Lammie.
For so many, the topic of still addressing racial injustices in 2020 is really the bedrock of the frustration and hurt.
At one point, the police chief did talk to people as did many officers.
Many are hoping this moment will push the restart button in many communities.
