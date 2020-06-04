HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A peaceful rally organized by college students brought out hundreds to the capital city on Thursday.
The rally started Thursday morning at the state capitol and then headed toward the Hartford Police Department.
It was organized by students at Central Connecticut State University, mainly the Black Student Union and the student government, but students from other schools attended as well.
Their message was one of unity, that we are all human beings and we should all be treated like human beings, and not judged based on the color of our skin.
They also made a point of saying that not all police are bad, but that all police officers could benefit by listening and using empathy.
"The time is now. There is no other answer. We want justice and we want it now. We deserve to live in a world where everyone including even black people are treated equal. That's what we say in the constitution so why isn't happening,” said Christian Marshall.
"We are going through a lot. We are going through a lot of change right now, but we need something to change permanently. Not just in the news right now we want it to change forever so this is a movement that will impact people no matter what the race is and hope it will change forever,” said Philip Buccheri.
Participants gathered, holding signs that displayed “Black Live Matter,” while also saying that police need to listen, and not respond with force and tasing.
They also said that racism is not instinctual, it is something that is taught.
Students in Cromwell also spoke out this week, many saying the same thing, that they want to be heard.
They even spoke against the looting, saying that defeats their purpose and that they condemn that, saying they hope these peaceful protests will send a message that "enough is enough."
(2) comments
Here is a video you will never forget. A young woman whose sister was shot to death not by the police, but by one of the Antifa rioters:
https://twitter.com/John_Seals/status/1267912142591627266
I expect Twitter will censor this tweet soon. Watch it while you can.
From Youtube to Twitter. I would call that a lateral move, not intellectual progression. Hint: Read the news, don't watch it.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville
