WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Anger and bitterness spilled out all over the place at a Board of Education meeting that spiraled out of control in Waterbury Thursday evening.
Waterbury teachers were preparing to slam school and city leaders for a union contract that they are calling a slap in the face.
The teacher’s union and mayor faced off and both sides say they feel completely disrespected by a failed negotiation and new contract.
The Board of Education meeting began with a delightful student concert like a wrestling match.
The crowd at the meeting was made up almost entirely mostly of Waterbury teachers and they cheered their hero, union president Kevin Egan.
“We are hoping to get respect back for our teachers,” said Egan.
They heckled Mayor Neil O’Leary.
“We want to respond, we’d like to respond, but we’d ask you to be the professionals that you are,” said O’Leary.
Teachers are angry because after months of failed contract negotiations.
The union and city went to arbitration and a state arbiter selected the city’s proposal, which means the teachers will not receive a pay raise next year.
“The future for Waterbury schools, unfortunately, many of my colleagues are going to continue to leave because they are not trying to help us,” said Caitlin Carbonell, a Waterbury teacher.
O’Leary tried to explain the reason he pushed for the wage freeze but after being booed for several minutes he had some advice for his critics.
“I think you should leave unless you feel really good about being disrespectful to me,” O’Leary said.
And just like that hundreds of teachers headed for the exits, making one final statement with their feet.
“It was loud and clear tonight and I can’t imagine they could ignore that,” Egan said.
O’Leary says he understands why teachers feel disrespected but says the state’s unsteady budget forced him to be cautious.
“I wanted to freeze wages for a year not increase any insurance cost and then have a reopened in year two, so we would know what Governor Lamont’s budget looks like so that we would know how much money we had in the checkbook,” said O’Leary.
The mayor believes he’ll be able to offer the teachers fair raises the following two years after the wage freeze, but teachers say the contract is a slap in the face.
“I would say to the teachers who are unhappy with the salaries that they should look at other districts,” O’Leary said.
There is still a lot of mistrust on both sides.
One of the disputes is over whether teacher’s insurance costs will increase next year.
Union leaders say they will, but the mayor says that is not true.
They head back to the negotiating table in June.
