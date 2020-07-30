HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of teachers around the state are expected to call for a safe and fully-funded return to school this fun.
Organizers said teachers will be gathering in vehicle caravans in 25 different cities and towns on Thursday afternoon.
The largest is expected to head from West Hartford to the governor's mansion in Hartford.
Many teachers continue to say that there are not enough safety protocols to safely return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Connecticut Education Association released a survey this week.
When given a choice between fully reopening, a hybrid, or full distance learning, most were comfortable with full distance learning.
RELATED: Connecticut Education Association releases teacher survey
Forty-six percent supported full distance learning, 39 percent were comfortable with a hybrid system and only 16 percent want to fully reopen.
Gov. Ned Lamont's plan, however laid the responsibility on individual school districts.
RELATED: Back-to-school decisions to be made by districts; in-person learning emphasized
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.