EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds of thousands of power customers remained in the dark on Wednesday morning following Tropical Storm Isaias.
As of 7 a.m., Eversource reported 604,787 outages. United Illuminating had 103,492.
Eversource's Frank Poirot spoke with Channel 3 on Wednesday morning:
United Illuminating's Ed Crowder also provided an update:
Of the more 100,000 United Illuminating customers who were without power, nearly 4,800 of them were in East Haven.
Wednesday morning, the damage was obvious to neighbors who live on Hobson Street in East Haven.
Trees toppled onto power lines. Channel 3 saw the same situation play out repeatedly up and down the shoreline.
Thirty-five percent of the town was without power as of Wednesday morning.
Eversource reported more than 80 percent of customers in Madison and 90 percent of homeowners in Lyme didn’t have power at that point either.
Power crews were out in full force, but it will likely be several days before everyone has their electricity again.
Tuesday, the massive wind gusts took down trees which then wiped out power lines. No one in East Haven was hurt, although students at the Overbrook Learning Center had to go home early after a massive tree collapsed onto a power line there.
Wednesday morning, Channel 3 chatted with homeowners in East Haven. They said it looks like they’ll have to start cleaning up long before power is restored.
