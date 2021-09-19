EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of trucks will line up at Rentschler Field for the twenty-second annual 'Wishes on Wheels'.
It's a truck convoy to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut.
It will be an exciting morning for truck fans. Soon, more than 500 trucks will start arriving.
Then, more than 100 state wish families will arrive and the kids could select the truck they will ride in for a parade.
Once the kids select their favorite trucks, they will drive down I-84 and I-384. After the drive, there will be food, games, and lots of fun at the field.
So far, Wishes on Wheels has donated about $1.8 million to Make-A-Wish.
Wishes on Wheels is a non profit that organizes these family truck events to support children with life threatening medical conditions.
Dozens of kids are super thrilled every year for this event, especially since they get to drive in these massive trucks.
The event is set to kick off around 8 this morning and they will drive off around 9:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.