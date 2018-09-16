If your commute took you on I-384 today, you may have noticed a few road blocks, as police cleared the way for hundreds of trucks rolling in to help kids with cancer.
The 19th annual “Wishes on Wheels” truck convoy made its way to East Hartford this afternoon to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Channel 3 spotted 5-year-old Simon in the crowd waving and cheering as the convoy drove past showing off their bells and whistles.
More than one million dollars has been raised for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
For Simon, who was diagnosed with leukemia at 21 months old, his wish to go to Disney World was granted.
“Mickey came in a giant orange monster truck!” Simon exclaimed.
One by one, hundreds of trucks leave East Hartford, shutting down I-384, to make their way to Bolton and back.
“We drive in and I always start to get choked up,” said Lindsay Twitchell, Simon’s mother.
“Just to see that every single truck here is supporting these kids, because that trip was life-changing for all of us.”
For Simon and his family, it’s a big year, as he finished treatment in April. And just like the convoy, they said nothing can slow him down.
“I’m just following his lead,” said Lindsay Twitchell. “He is showing me how to get through this.”
