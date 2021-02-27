HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state Department of Public Health has ruled that hundreds of possibly spoiled vaccinations at Charter Oak Health in Hartford are still good to use.
Officials say that a freezer door had been left open last weekend, which allowed over 600 Moderna vaccinations to fall below their normal temperature range.
DPH officials discussed the incident with Moderna and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company ultimately ruled late Friday night that the vaccinations could still be administered.
In an email, Moderna says those specific doses expire on March 19.
Charter Oak Health had not administered any of the roughly 600 vaccinations to its patients after the freezer incident.
“All of our vaccine providers have been very vigilant about ensuring that no vaccine doses are wasted and all shots get into people’s arms. Charter Oak did the right thing by immediately segregating these doses, contacting DPH and Moderna to determine if they would still be usable, and instituting new safeguards and policies to ensure this doesn’t happen again. I’m glad that we know now the doses are still effective and can be administered to individuals,” acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said in a statement.
Charter Oak Health has created and submitted a corrective action plan to the DPH that outlines several changes they will make moving forward, such as additional internal controls, enhanced training for staff members, and implementing text-based notification for temperature excursions.
