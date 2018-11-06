HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Anytime tens of thousands of people cast their ballots, there are bound to be some problems at the polls.
The biggest issue that has been reported happened in Meriden, impacting hundreds of voters, and the problem won't disappear until the polls close.
Celine Fiderio had to work just a little bit harder for her "I Voted" sticker because of an issue at her polling place, the Upper New Life Church in Meriden.
When she arrived, she was told by a poll worker that she was not on the list of voters provided by the Registrar of Voters.
"When I came in, I went to where I'm supposed to go and they told me after they looked at my license they told me I wasn't on the list. I don't know that they had some confusion on the list," said Fiderio.
Fiderio was not alone.
According to the moderator at the polling place, Josh Broekstra, sseveral hundred voters were not on the list, which they learned early on, was far from complete.
"They get concerned because this precinct's pretty stable, not a lot of people move in and out so they're like, 'what happened, I just voted in the primary, why and I not here,'" said Broekstra.
Broekstra said nearly all of the voters who weren't on the registrar's list were part of a second master list provided by the town, so they were able to cast a ballot.
A handful of voters had to go to the registrar's office to register and the list issue did cause delays of up to ten minutes.
"Bear with us, be patient if you come out to vote. We will make sure you can vote," said Broekstra.
On Tuesday morning, at least one polling place in Hartford reported an issue that actually had some voters walking away.
It happened at Hartford's voting district 21 on Wyllys Street.
“They couldn’t open the ballot box that had the ballots," said Freddie Baker, a Hartford voter.
According to the moderator, a lockbox containing ballots, signs and "I voted" stickers could not be opened. A set of keys didn't work. It took about 20 minutes to rectify.
Some people had to leave.
Once voting started, Channel 3 viewers began making Eyewitness News aware of some of the issues at the polls.
Anyone who encounters a problem at a polling place can report it here or by using the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463.
The Secretary of the State's office said there are a few things voters can do to make the whole process a lot easier.
First, people can head to myvote.ct.gov. From there, people can check to see if they are registered to vote and where they can vote.
If potential voters want to take part in this year's election but have not registered, there's still time.
Connecticut has same-day registration for people who are eligible. Those people can register and cast their ballots at designated Election Day registration spots in their city or town.
However, those voters were told to get to that location as early as possible to avoid long lines.
Those who are registered simply need their I.D. before they head out the door. A Connecticut driver's license is the easiest option. People can also bring a utility bill or anything that has voters' name and address or name and signature.
If a voter does not have an I.D., that person can sign an affidavit in lieu of presenting the I.D.
Polls close at 8 p.m., but voters who are still in line at that time will be able to cast their ballots.
Channel 3 received some emails about ballots being tucked into the side of the machine, if the machines are spitting the ballots out. A moderator in Hartford and the secretary of the state's office explained that there's a locked bin on the side of the machine called an "auxiliary bin." Ballots get put in their in the event a machine doesn't work.
Those ballots are then hand-counted at the end of the night.
