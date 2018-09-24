Hundreds of students at Yale University are holding a sit-in on Monday, protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, is now accusing Kavanaugh of misconduct.
Ramirez told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were students at Yale.
"We compared the accounts of these two people who have never spoken to each other, Deborah Ramirez and the person who heard about it that night, they were identical. They have all of the same details, same location. It seemed that there was something to this,” said Jame Mayer, the New Yorker Chief Washington correspondent.
Kavanaugh said the incident never happened.
Earlier this month Christine Blasey Ford said the nominee sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school.
She is set to testify before the senate judiciary committee on Thursday.
Eyewitness News will have more on the Yale protests on Ch. 3 starting at 5 p.m.
