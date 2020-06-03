WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds of people participated in a funeral procession honoring and remembering George Floyd.
The procession started in Windsor Wednesday morning, at 10:30 a.m.
See video of the procession starting in Windsor here
As of a little after noon, the procession ended at the state capitol in Hartford where a rally is being held.
Stream the rally here.
Those participating in the process came from all over the state, many from the Hartford region.
The procession was organized by the YWCA Hartford Region in collaboration with Howard K Hill Funeral Services, Voices of Women of Color, Moral Monday, and the Hartford Alumni chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., The Divine 9, Hopewell & Union Baptist Church.
Police officers from the state and other local towns assisted in the procession as well.
Once the procession gets to Hartford, a rally will be held.
