CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds participated in the 10th Annual Lustgarten 18-Hole Stroll on Sunday morning on the final day of the Travelers Championship.
The walk was aimed at raising money for pancreatic cancer research, improving early detection methods, and securing better treatments.
Channel 3 spoke with the founder of the 18-Hole Stroll, Brittany Vose who started the event a decade ago.
“I lost my dad when I was five years old to pancreatic cancer,” said Vose. “Once he was diagnosed, he had stage 4 and he was gone in 3 weeks.”
Vose said she created the event to raise awareness and to support families who have lost loved ones to pancreatic cancer.
“Being at the tournament itself, it’s allowed to be on a national level,” said Vose. “So, I’m bringing this awareness not only for CT, but through the nation.”
Vose told Channel 3 she plans on keeping her father’s legacy alive through her mission to ultimately find a cure for pancreatic cancer.
