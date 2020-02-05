HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered in Hartford Wednesday evening to honor the memory of a true political trailblazer—former Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry.
Saxon Perry was truly a historic political figure.
She was the first African American woman to be elected mayor of a large northeast city, and served three terms from 1987 to 1993.
Saxon Perry died more than a year ago but her family kept the news of her death private, per her wishes.
She is credited with bringing the city together during her time in office, and is known for calming protestors after the Rodney King verdict in 1992, and helped ensure their weren’t any riots in Hartford.
She was also considered a true champion of the LGBTQ community, and her loved ones say she really was ahead of her time.
"She was so compassionate keen intellect and just wanted to help people," said Benjamin Foster, who was a friend of hers.
Photographs outside the memorial at Artists Collective on Wednesday only captured a small piece of Saxon Perry’s legacy.
In one, her signature wide brimmed hats were showcased.
On Wednesday, everyone was encouraged to wear their favorite hats in honor of Mayor Saxon Perry.
