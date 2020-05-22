HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Labor says they’ve processed more than 500,000 unemployment checks and sent more than $1.6 billion in benefits since mid-March.
Channel 3 continues to receive hundreds of emails and phone calls each day from viewers who haven’t seen their money.
Within the past 24 hours, Channel 3 has received more than 500 emails from people asking for help. Channel 3 reached out to the Department of Labor for answers.
“I kept calling and kept calling, and it just got to the point where I just didn’t know what to do. Every time I called unemployment, they just weren’t answering,” said Michelle Savoie of Griswold.
Michelle Savoie is just one of thousands of people who’ve applied for unemployment assistance, but haven’t received a dime.
Savoie says she first applied for assistance in mid-March and has been applying every single week.
“They say that it’s accepted, but then like I said, when you call the bank the next week, they say there’s nothing in there,” Savoie said.
The DOL said there are now 16 phone numbers people can call. They added four more this week.
The newest phone numbers are 860-263-6975, 860-263-6974, 203-455-2650, 203-455-2653 or you can find them on the FAQ section of the CT DOL homepage.
You can also reach out to the agency’s online assistance center at filectuid.com.
DOL says a delay in payment could also be because of a user error such as an incorrect social security number, banking information, or using a name that does not match wage records.
If you email Channel 3 for help, please include your name, email address, last four digits of your social security number and your phone number and we will share your information with the DOL.
“It’s becoming a nightmare. With everything else going on out there, we want to know there’s something or someone that’s going to reach out and help us,” Savoie said.
