WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of supporters of the impeachment of the president are expected to attend a rally om Willimantic on Monday.
The rally was scheduled for Tuesday, but an impending winter storm forced organizers to reschedule it for Monday night.
It starts at 5 p.m.
It's part of a national movement by MoveOn.org.
The site organized more than 500 rallies nationwide with 100,000 people pre-registered.
Nearly 200 people pre-registered for Monday night's event in Willimantic, the site said.
The full House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. It's expected to be along party lines.
House Democrats charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he wants current and former administration officials to testify.
"I'm worried that we won't get a fair trial where all the facts and all the truth comes out," Schumer said.
Republicans said they do not believe witnesses should be called. They are working on a strategy.
"If the president wants to call witnesses, if the president wants to call Hunter Biden or wants to call the whistleblower, the Senate should allow the president to do so," said Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas.
In addition to Monday's rally in Willimantic, eight other rallies are scheduled across the state.
(1) comment
#walkaway
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.