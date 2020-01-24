ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday evening, hundreds of people are expected to turn out to pay their respects to a local firefighter killed in a car accident last weekend.
Town of Orange Fire Marshal Tim Smith was driving home from a call on Sunday when he was killed in a crash.
He joined the fire department as a volunteer more than 35 years ago, in 1984.
For the past 30 years, he served as its fire marshal after taking that spot in 1989.
Firefighters, arson investigators, police officers and from across Connecticut are expected to show up to pay their respects to Smith, a beloved and well-known member of the close-knit fire service community.
On Sunday, Smith responded to a house fire in Orange and was heading home after investigating, when he was involved in a one car accident in Woodbridge.
The cause is still under investigation with the Woodbridge police and Connecticut State Police.
On Saturday morning, per tradition for a fallen firefighter, Smith will be transported on the back of a fire engine as a procession will make its way to Holy Infant Church in Orange for a funeral mass.
A number of fire trucks will take part, along with an honor guard.
The funeral will a include bagpipers and a last radio dispatch to honor Smith.
There will also be the ringing of a ceremonial fire bell, along with the presentation of a flag and Smith’s helmet to his family.
“That afternoon, I was at the fire scene he was called to, we worked together there. On Saturday morning we had an incident we had to call him to. Both on his days off we called him in for investigative purposes in Orange and he was right there with a smile on his face, ready to work. He was never so happy getting into a fire truck and coming to work with his uniform on," said Orange Volunteer Fire Chief Vaugh Dumas.
Smith, an Orange native, is survived by his two daughters.
Also, during the wake on Friday and the funeral on Saturday, firefighters from Ansonia, Oxford, East Haven, and North Branford will be covering the town of Orange.
