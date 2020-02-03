SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds of dirt bike and quad riders packed a South Windsor meeting after town leaders began looking into the possibility of banning ATVs.
Every town resident that spoke at the meeting spoke out against the proposal.
Greg Savage owns Savage Motorsportz in Enfield, which is a business he started out of his garage in the 90s as a hobby. It has now grown into the largest ATV and scooter distributor on the east coast.
ATVS aren’t just fun to Savage, he believes dirt bikes and quads teach young people life lessons.
“I think it gives them character, it gives them a little big of capability, self-confidence,” Savage said.
During the meeting, Savage’s passion led him along with several hundred other ATV enthusiast to a standing-room only public meeting in South Windsor.
“I’ve put more ATVs and dirt bikes in the town of South Windsor that I have hairs on my head,” Savage said.
The huge turnout is tied to a proposal that could outlaw ATVS in South Windsor. Town leaders used East Hartford’s ban as a guideline for discussion, which even prohibits ATV use on private property.
“I thought it was ridiculous, I thought it was a joke. Telling someone what they can and can’t do on their own property. As long as nobody gets hurt, it doesn’t affect the neighbors,” Savage said.
But Mayor Andrew Paterna says it’s took early to know whether the town will implement any ban. He says a small number of ATV drivers trespassed and caused damage at farms, and one resident complained about noise, but it’s unclear if the issues will require any new law.
“It may not be a problem, that’s why we wanted to start this dialogue to get feedback from people in town and it may not be a problem if people are saying we can handle this,” Paterna said.
Town leaders did not respond to the long line of critics who blasted the proposal and it’s unclear if the plan will even move forward.
“I think people need to stand up and demanding what’s fair,” Savage said.
There are no specifics for the proposal at this time, but Paterna said a compromise could be worked out where the ATV use would only be banned later at night, so the noise problem wouldn’t be as big of an issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.