MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A community came together to demand change on Monday.
As the family and friends of George Floyd were getting ready to say their goodbyes in Houston, in Connecticut, a shoreline town is standing in solidarity.
Organizers wanted to do something in Milford. They put out a few posts on social media. Word quickly spread and on Monday afternoon, hundreds filled part of the Milford green.
Shout of Floyd’s name and Black Lives Matter echoed across downtown Milford.
Protesters say they want to see change, justice, and accountability.
Floyd died two weeks ago in Minnesota. He stopped breathing after a police officer kept his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“It reminds us that all things are possible. It’ll take work on so many different fronts. I believe it shows a lot of courage, ability to just put all things aside and work for a common goal, especially in the Black community,” said Reverend Derrick Lewis.
Milford’s Police Chief was out with the protesters, standing alongside them and taking a knee with them in remembrance of Floyd.
