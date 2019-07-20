HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy live music at the Greater Hartford Jazz Festival on Saturday afternoon despite the high temps and stifling humidity.
Channel 3 spoke with fans at the Jazz Fest at Bushnell Park who found ways to forget about the heat and focus on the music.
“We came with our water, and we’ve got an umbrella to try to shade us from the sun a bit. I really don’t mind the heat at all,” said Southington resident Persephone Hall.
Most of the crowd took refuge in the shade, Channel 3 found a trio of friends who braved the sunlight without an umbrella.
“The sun is going to go down soon. We didn’t get here until 4:30 p.m., so we’re good,” said Middletown resident, Susan Weeden.
Folks at the festival told Channel 3 that typically the crowd is larger, but certainly more than some expected.
Officials with the Greater Hartford Jazz Festival allowed vendors to navigate the crowd and sell bottled water.
New Britain resident, Sherrona Black that she was not going to let the heat deter her from coming out to live entertainment on the lawn.
“You don’t want to miss it. It’s not as bad as people are saying. You have the trees, you have the wind and everything — so, it’s nice out,” said Black.
For more information on the Greater Hartford Jazz Festival, click here.
