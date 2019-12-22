WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hundreds of people welcomed the first night of Hanukkah in West Hartford on Sunday night at the “Fire and Ice” celebration.
Nearly shoulder to shoulder, residents from all over the state celebrated their faith and heritage at Blue Back Square on Sunday.
The Chabad of Greater Hartford lit the first candle on a menorah sculpted from ice.
“It’s warm. It brings people together, celebrate together. Doesn’t matter what race or personality, religion — we’re all here together,” said Val Plumes.
From there, people shared in food, dance, and song to celebrate the evening.
