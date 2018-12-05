PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of drivers in Plainville are dealing with flat tires, and it’s not the first time.
Now, police are trying to catch the person throwing screws on some major roads in town.
Screws lodged in tires.
It's costing some drivers hundreds of dollars.
Some of them have headed to Anthony’s Service Station in Plainville to get the damage repaired.
“We’ve seen a lot of people come in around town from around here that said they have nails in their tires,” said Jei Wei, Anthony’s Service Station.
Anthony's had as many as 4 customers come in one day with nails in their tires, but they’ve been averaging at least one a day.
“Usually it's an easy fix we can pull out the nail and patch it,” said Wei.
Plainville police believe it has been happening for the past month and a half. They're calling it intentional.
“There’s one incident where really we found quite a bit of screws and found smaller amounts in locations throughout,” said Lt. Eric Peterson, Plainville Police Department.
When we first brought you the story, police say 130 people had been affected.
Now, they believe that number has doubled.
“I’d estimate between 250 to 300 people have received flat tires,” said Peterson.
They say areas of Northwest and Stillwell Drives and Broad Street are being affected.
Police have taken to SoCal media to get the word out to residents.
If your tire was damaged in these areas, police want you to give them a call and report it.
“Let us know so we can retry to pinpoint if there's any new areas or areas where they may have gotten a flat tire,” Peterson said.
They also have some advice for the person throwing the nails.
“Whoever is doing this we want them to stop and know how serious it is and prevent this from happening in the future,” said Peterson.
If they keep it up, police say they'll get arrested and could face serious charges.
If you know this person could be, call police and you don't even have to give your name.
