Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in just hours, so the time for evacuations is over, but the powerful storm is still causing problems in the skies.
Airlines are re-routing trips and flight-paths.
All flights out of Myrtle Beach are cancelled.
If you’re planning on heading down south, there’s a chance, schedules will be impacted. Travelers scheduled for this weekend say they were actually bumped up to today, to make sure they got to their destination.
On Thursday night, there were still some flights coming out of Charlotte.
A flight from Charlotte landed at Bradley around 10:30 p.m. and travelers said the airports were not as packed as they thought they would be.
"I was surprised when I got there, went to check my bag and there was no one up there. It was the exact opposite of what I was expecting, considering by late Friday night the weather would be horrible, but it's wasn't what I expected. It was pretty empty," said Nick Allegretti.
While the Carolinas are going to feel the worst of this, anyone flying close to the storm today say they were feeling the impacts.
Channel 3 spoke with one woman who came up from Florida today. She says the plane had to get up to 37,000 feet just to fly over Florence and she says she felt every bit of her power.
“It was rocky and nervous. Any flight is nervous, but the turbulence made it more nervous. They had the seatbelt light on, they wouldn’t take it off,” said Wendi Dunne.
Just because you might not be heading to North or South Carolina, it doesn’t mean you won’t feel the impacts, especially when it comes to your schedules so check in with your airline to get the latest on your itinerary.
