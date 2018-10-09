MIAMI, FL (WFSB) - Hurricane Michael continued to strengthen on Tuesday, reaching a category 3 just before 5 p.m.
The storm remained a category 2 for most of the day, before strengthening even more.
Forecasters warned earlier Tuesday that it could reach category 3 strength with at least 111 mph winds.
At 5 p.m., the storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned it was a "monstrous hurricane," and his Democratic opponent for the Senate, Sen. Bill Nelson, said a "wall of water" could cause destruction along the Panhandle.
Tuesday, it continued to churn in the Gulf of Mexico to the west of the Florida panhandle. The storm was moving north at 12 mph.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami expected it to make landfall in that area on Wednesday on the northern Gulf Coast.
Mandatory evacuations in Panama City Beach and other parts of the panhandle began on Tuesday morning for more than 140,000 people.
Six volunteers with the Connecticut Chapter of the American Red Cross are headed to Florida and Georgia, the organization confirmed on Tuesday.
They'll be working with sheltering and disaster services technology, respectively.
Stay with Channel 3 for update on the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.