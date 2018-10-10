PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL (WFSB) -Hurricane Michael made landfall northwest of Mexico Beach, FL Wednesday afternoon as a powerful category 4 storm, but dropped to a category 3 at 5 p.m.
According to authorities, a man died after a tree fell on a home near Greensboro, Florida.
It was moving north-northeast at a clip of 14-16 mph on Wednesday, causing destruction in its path.
As of about 5:30 p.m. Michael had maximum winds of 125 mph.
At one point on Wednesday, the hurricane was just 2 mph shy of category 5 status. The last category 5 storm to strike Florida was Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
Live pictures streamed on the Channel 3 Facebook page here.
Hurricane #Michael has made landfall just northwest of Mexico Beach, Florida. The latest public advisory is available on the NHC website: https://t.co/fniXaEmxWe pic.twitter.com/s4X21XtdX1— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2018
Michael continued to have the potential to produce a life-threatening storm surge as high as 14 feet and dump as much as a foot of rain in Florida.
Florida, Alabama, and Georgia were all placed in states of emergency, as Michael moved northeast.
The National Hurricane Center expects the eye to move northeast across the southeastern U.S. Wednesday night into Thursday.
Michael is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it continues to move over land.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned it was a "monstrous hurricane" on Wednesday.
"This is the worst storm that our Florida Panhandle has seen in a century," Scott said on Wednesday morning. "Hurricane Michael is upon us, and now is the time to seek refuge."
Mandatory evacuations in Panama City Beach and other parts of the panhandle began on Tuesday morning for more than 140,000 people.
"This storm is dangerous, and if you don't follow warnings from officials, this storm could kill you," Scott said at a news conference.
Six volunteers with the Connecticut and Rhode Island Chapter of the American Red Cross are headed to Florida and Georgia, the organization confirmed on Tuesday.
They'll be working with sheltering and disaster services technology, respectively.
Stay with Channel 3 for update on the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.