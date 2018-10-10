MIAMI, FL (WFSB) - Hurricane Michael reached category 4 status early Wednesday morning.
The storm was roughly 180 miles south-southwest of Panama City, FL and is expected to make landfall by early afternoon.
It is moving north at a clip of 12 mph.
The National Hurricane Center said that Michael has sustained winds of 140 mph.
Michael could also produce a life-threatening storm surge as high as 13 feet and dump as much as a foot of rain in Florida.
Florida, Alabama, and Georgia are all in states of emergency.
The National Hurricane Center expects the eye to move northeast across the southeastern U.S. Wednesday night into Thursday.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned it was a "monstrous hurricane," and his Democratic opponent for the Senate, Sen. Bill Nelson, said a "wall of water" could cause destruction along the Panhandle.
Krystal Day, of Homosassa, Fla., left, leads a sandbag assembly line at the Old Port Cove restaurant Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Ozello, Fla.
Waves crash against a home seawall as the surge starts pushing the tide higher as Hurricane Michael approaches Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 in Eastpoint, Florida.
Carol Cathey spray paints the words "Calm down Michael" on the plywood over her daughter's business in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida.
Al Smith puts plywood over a window as he prepares a building for the arrival of hurricane Michael Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
People line up for gasoline as Hurricane Michael bears down on the northern Gulf coast of Florida Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
People fill bags with sand at the Lynn Haven Sports Complex while preparing for Hurricane Michael Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 in Panama City, Florida.
Mandatory evacuations in Panama City Beach and other parts of the panhandle began on Tuesday morning for more than 140,000 people.
"This storm is dangerous, and if you don't follow warnings from officials, this storm could kill you," Scott said at a news conference.
Six volunteers with the Connecticut and Rhode Island Chapter of the American Red Cross are headed to Florida and Georgia, the organization confirmed on Tuesday.
They'll be working with sheltering and disaster services technology, respectively.
