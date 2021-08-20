HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Henri is expected to reach hurricane strength by Sunday.
The 5 p.m. Friday track from the National Weather Center had Henri's center moving further west into southern New England on Sunday.
Hurricane warnings, watches as well as a tropical storm watch and warning have all been issued for parts of the state on Sunday.
The worst of the storm is expected to come Sunday and Sunday night, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
an unfavorable shift in track farther west means a likely worse scenario for ct... alerts along the shoreline have been upgraded to warning status. join us on @WFSBnews right now for the latest! pic.twitter.com/LTg6SZIwEq— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) August 20, 2021
The hurricane watch is for New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties. However, a hurricane warning is in effect for the southern parts of those counties.
The tropical storm watch is for northern Fairfield County, with a tropical storm warning in place for the southern part of the county.
A storm surge warning was also issued for southern Connecticut.
There is a concern for coastal flooding.
"The wind will pile water into the Sound. Combined with astronomically high tides (The Full “Harvest” Moon is on Sunday), the potential for coastal flooding could be exacerbated (over more than one high tide cycle)," DePrest explained.
As of Friday evening, the storm was centered about 700 miles to the south of the Connecticut coast, but it will accelerate northward while intensifying at the same time.
[5 pm] Westward trend continues, with latest #Henri track making landfall on eastern LI ~ 2pm Sun. Forecast challenges - does westward trend continue & strength of #hurricane before weakening as it approaches landfall? Storm surge, damaging winds & flooding rain #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/IE1ixRysFi— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 20, 2021
Henri will strike the coast of southern New England Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening either as a Category 1 Hurricane or a strong tropical storm.
The center could make landfall on the Connecticut coast, or at least very close to Connecticut.
Conditions on Sunday will deteriorate as the day progresses.
The leading rain bands will reach Connecticut late Saturday night and Sunday morning.
latest guidance: henri will be a high impact storm for ct! with a westward shift, the worst of the wind (70+mph gusts) could be realized here. furthermore, 2-5" (up to 8") of rain could fall. additionally, the full moon in tandem with the wind heightens coastal flooding concern! pic.twitter.com/qWs9OHu1rf— Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) August 20, 2021
Tropical downpours will become more widespread during the late morning and afternoon. The wind will also intensify through the afternoon.
"Provided the current projection, the strongest wind will be realized over southeastern and eastern CT, where gusts could reach 60-70 mph. This will lead to a concern for numerous power outages," DePrest said.
He added that between 2 and 5 inches of rain could fall, which means poor drainage and flash flooding are likely.
"Most of our model guidance is indicating Henri will be slow to exit southern New England, so even higher rainfall totals of up to 8” can't be ruled out," he said.
As Henri moves across land Sunday night, the wind will become less intense. However, the threat of heavy rain will continue.
State officials and other organizations urged people to prepare ahead of time. For more information on how to do that, head here.
If Henri slows down or stalls, showers could linger into Monday. The storm could also move away from the state at that point.
"The last time a hurricane made landfall in CT was on September 27, 1985 when Gloria moved inland near Bridgeport," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
