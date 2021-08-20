HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A hurricane watch and a tropical storm watch were issued for parts of the state for Sunday.

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to reach hurricane strength by then, according to meteorologist Scot Haney.

"Henri is currently a strong tropical storm centered between the East Coast of the United States and Bermuda," Haney said.

Here are the 5 AM EDT Friday, August 20 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Henri.https://t.co/a8dstHrpkG pic.twitter.com/YnoOUhmfy3 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 20, 2021

The 5 a.m. Friday track from the National Hurricane Center had Henri's center moving into southern New England as a category 1 hurricane on Sunday.

The hurricane watch is for southern New Haven, southern Middlesex, and southern New London counties.

The tropical storm watch is for Fairfield County.

"A track over Cape Cod would mean rain will have a greater impact on Connecticut than wind," Haney explained. "However, a more westward track, which now appears likely, will result in rain and wind."

If Henri slows down or stalls, showers could linger into Monday. The storm could also move away from the state at that point.

"For now, we expect partly sunny skies and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm," Haney said. "It is going to be hot and humid with highs near 90."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

