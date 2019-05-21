BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Three people were hurt in a crash that happened in Berlin overnight.
According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Worthington Ridge and Frontage Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The extent of the injuries is unknown.
The road was closed for a brief period of time; however, the scene has since cleared and the intersection reopened.
There's no word on a cause for the crash.
