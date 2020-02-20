GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt during an overnight house fire in Guilford.
According to fire officials, the call came in for a fire on Three Corners Road around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday.
They said it started on the second floor near a main entrance and spread to the roof.
Firefighters reported difficulties due to ice on the roof. Mutual aid responded from Madison and Branford.
However, they said the fire was quickly knocked down.
The exact cause has yet to be determined.
The two people who were hurt suffered only minor injuries and did not need to be sent to the hospital.
The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.