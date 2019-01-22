SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to an overnight fire in Southington.
It happened at a home on East Summer Street early Tuesday morning.
It was first reported around 1 a.m.
Crews said they had difficulty fighting the fire because of a frozen hydrant.
The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes.
Channel 3 was told that one person who was inside the home at the time suffered smoke inhalation, but refused treatment.
The person was also the only one displaced from the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
