WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was hurt in a manufacturing business fire in Wallingford on Monday morning.

Dispatchers said crews were called to an address on Barnes Industrial Park North.

Firefighters described what happened as a "flash fire" in a furnace as the business was hardening metals.

One person needed to be sent to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit. The extent of the injuries are not known.

