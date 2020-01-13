WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was hurt in a manufacturing business fire in Wallingford on Monday morning.
Dispatchers said crews were called to an address on Barnes Industrial Park North.
Firefighters described what happened as a "flash fire" in a furnace as the business was hardening metals.
See a news conference from Lt. Jeff Dingler of the Wallingford Fire Department here.
One person needed to be sent to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit. The extent of the injuries are not known.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.